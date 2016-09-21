版本:
2016年 9月 22日

BRIEF-Abbott says malnutrition adds $15.5 bln annually to direct U.S. medical costs

Sept 21 Abbott

* Research Shows Malnutrition Associated With Disease Increases Medical Spending By More Than $1 Billion Yearly In California, New York, Texas,Florida

* U.S. Spends Upwards Of $15.5 Billion/Year In Direct Medical Costs On Malnutrition Associated With Eight Diseases, According To Study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

