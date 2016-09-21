BRIEF-Abbott says malnutrition adds $15.5 bln annually to direct U.S. medical costs

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Abbott
* Research Shows Malnutrition Associated With Disease Increases Medical Spending By More Than $1 Billion Yearly In California, New York, Texas,Florida
* U.S. Spends Upwards Of $15.5 Billion/Year In Direct Medical Costs On Malnutrition Associated With Eight Diseases, According To Study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.