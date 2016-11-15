BRIEF-United Continental says will defer 61 Boeing planes due in next 2 yrs

Nov 15 United Continental Holdings Inc

* expects to generate an extra $4.8 billion per year by 2020 from new initiatives

* United will bar low-fare customers from stowing carry-on bags overhead, accruing miles toward elite status

* United will defer 61 Boeing 737-700 planes originally due in next 2 years to unspecified date, will convert orders to 737 max model

* United expects it will grow flight capacity between 1 percent and 2 percent in 2017 from prior year

* United has agreed to buy 24 E175 aircraft from Embraer SA instead of leasing them as previously planned

* United expects unit costs excluding fuel will grow 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent in 2017 and less than 1 percent in 2018 to 2020