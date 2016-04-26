BRIEF-Apple Inc Q2 earnings per share $1.90

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Apple Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share $1.90
* Q2 revenue $50.56 billion versus $58.01 billion last year
* Board has authorized an increase of $50 billion to the company's program to return capital to shareholders
* Board has approved increase of 10 percent to quarterly dividend and has declared dividend of $0.57 per share, payable on May 12, 2016
* Under expanded capital program, Apple plans to spend cumulative total of $250 billion of cash by end of march 2018
* As part of updated capital program, board increased share repurchase authorization to $175 billion from $140 billion level announced last year
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.00, revenue view $51.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 revenue between $41 billion and $43 billion
* Sees Q3 gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38 percent
* Sees Q3 operating expenses between $6 billion and $6.1 billion
* Q3 revenue view $47.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 Greater China revenue $12.49 billion versus $16.82 billion last year
* Q2 gross margin was 39.4 percent compared to 40.8 percent in the year-ago quarter
* Q2 iPhone sales 51.2 million units versus 61.2 million units last year
* International sales accounted for 67 percent of the quarter's revenue
* Q2 iPad sales 10.3 million units versus 12.6 million units last year
* Q2 MAC sales 4 million units versus 4.6 million units last year
* Q2 MAC revenue $5.11 billion versus $5.62 billion last year
* Q2 services revenue $5.99 billion versus $5 billion last year
* Q2 other products revenue $2.19 billion versus $1.69 billion last year
* "Plans to continue to access the domestic and international debt markets to assist in funding" capital program
* Also expects to continue to net-share-settle vesting restricted stock units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.