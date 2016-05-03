BRIEF-General Motors says April U.S. sales down 3.5 pct

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 General Motors Co :
* Reports April 2016 total U.S. sales of 259,557 vehicles, down 3.5 percent; April 2016 retail sales of 200,656 vehicles, up 3.3 percent
* Estimates seasonally adjusted annual selling rate (SAAR) for light vehicles in April 2016 was 17.6 million units
* Deliveries to daily rental customers expected to be down about 18,000 to 20,000 units year-over-year in May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.