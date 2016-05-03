BRIEF-General Motors says April U.S. sales down 3.5 pct

May 3 General Motors Co :

* Reports April 2016 total U.S. sales of 259,557 vehicles, down 3.5 percent; April 2016 retail sales of 200,656 vehicles, up 3.3 percent

* Estimates seasonally adjusted annual selling rate (SAAR) for light vehicles in April 2016 was 17.6 million units

* Deliveries to daily rental customers expected to be down about 18,000 to 20,000 units year-over-year in May 2016