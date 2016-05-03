BRIEF-Match Group posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share of $0.11

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Match Group Inc :
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11; Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.03; Q1 total revenue $285.3 million versus $235.1 million last year
* Says tinder surpassed 1 million in paid members as of the end of Q1
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $281.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.