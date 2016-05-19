BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores Q1 earnings per share $0.98

May 19 Wal Mart Stores Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.98; Q1 net sales $115 billion, up 0.9 percent; Q1 total revenue $115.9 billion, up 0.9 percent

* On a constant currency basis, Q1 total revenue was $119.4 billion, up 4 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $113.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 e-commerce sales and GMV up 7 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively, globally on a constant currency basis

* Sees Q2 earnings per share to range between $0.95 and $1.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 Walmart U.S. comp sales to be up about 1 percent; sees Q2 Sam's Club comp sales, without fuel, to be slightly positive

"We are focused on building the e-commerce capabilities we need to drive growth to a higher level"