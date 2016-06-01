BRIEF-FCA US LLC reports May 2016 U.S. sales of 204,452 units, up 1 pct

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources sold 29,399 ounces of gold equivalent in Q4
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
June 1 FCA US LLC:
* FCA US LLC reports May 2016 U.S. sales of 204,452 units, up 1 percent versus last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Says transaction includes two facilities in Newark and Columbus, Ohio
* Q3 gross refining margin $10.8 per barrel (Adds details from press release)