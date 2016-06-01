版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 21:56 BJT

BRIEF-FCA US LLC reports May 2016 U.S. sales of 204,452 units, up 1 pct

June 1 FCA US LLC:

* FCA US LLC reports May 2016 U.S. sales of 204,452 units, up 1 percent versus last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐