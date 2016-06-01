版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 21:59 BJT

BRIEF-GM says May 2016 U.S. sales down 18 pct to 240,450 vehicles

June 1 General Motors Co:

* U.S. vehicle sales of 190,613 in May 2016 to individual or "retail" customers, down 13 percent versus last year

* Estimates that seasonally adjusted annual selling rate (SAAR) for light vehicles in May 2016 was 17 million units

* May 2016 U.S. sales down 18 percent to 240,450 vehicles Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐