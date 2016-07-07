BRIEF-Pepsico Inc Q2 core shr $1.35

July 7 Pepsico Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $1.38; q2 core earnings per share
$1.35; q2 net revenue $15.4 billion, down 3.3 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $15.37
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Raising Full Year core constant currency eps growth
objective
* Pepsico inc sees 2016 core earnings per share $4.71
* Pepsico inc sees about 4 percent organic revenue growth in
2016, excluding impact of 53rd week and other items
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.73, revenue view $62.78
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pepsico inc says foreign exchange translation to
negatively impact 2016 reported net revenue growth by 4 percent
points
* Pepsico inc says 53rd week of 2016 to contribute
approximately 1 percentage point to reported net revenue growth
* Pepsico inc says continues to expect 2016 productivity
savings of about $1 billion, net capital spending of about $3
billion
* Pepsico inc says continues to expect to return a total of
about $7 billion to shareholders in 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: