BRIEF-Starbucks says to hike wages for Partners, Store Managers in October

July 11 Starbucks
* Says This October, All Partners And Store Managers In U.S.
Company Operated stores will receive an increase in base pay of
5 percent or greater
* Starbucks says will be adding future annual enhancement to
its bean stock program to recognize contributions of tenured
partners
* Changes will result in compensation increases between 5
percent and 15 percent for all u.s. Company operated store
partners in good standing
* Starbucks says range of base pay increase for partners and
store managers will be determined by geographic and market
factors
* Will be doubling annual bean stock award for u.s. Company
operated hourly store partners that reach 2 yrs of continuous
service with company
Source (bit.ly/29JkQPJ)
