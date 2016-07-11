BRIEF-IDC says Q2 worldwide PC shipments were 62.4 mln units

July 11 IDC:

* IDC says U.S. PC market performed best in Q2, reflecting strength of U.S. dollar and relative market stability

* IDC says worldwide PC shipments were 62.4 million units in Q2 2016, down 4.5 percent, beating forecast of 7.4 percent decline

* IDC says Lenovo remained worldwide pc market leader in Q2

* Commercial evaluations of Windows 10 remain healthy and a near-term driver that could be contributing to relative strength in U.S. PC shipments