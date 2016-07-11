BRIEF-IDC says Q2 worldwide PC shipments were 62.4 mln units

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 IDC:
* IDC says U.S. PC market performed best in Q2, reflecting strength of U.S. dollar and relative market stability
* IDC says worldwide PC shipments were 62.4 million units in Q2 2016, down 4.5 percent, beating forecast of 7.4 percent decline
* IDC says Lenovo remained worldwide pc market leader in Q2
* Commercial evaluations of Windows 10 remain healthy and a near-term driver that could be contributing to relative strength in U.S. PC shipments Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei