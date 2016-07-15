BRIEF-Citigroup Q2 earnings per share $1.24

July 15 Citigroup Inc :

* Q2 shr $1.24; Q2 revenue fell 8 pct to $17.55 bln

* Q2-end common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.5 pct vs 12.3 pct at Q1-end

* Q2 return on tangible common equity 8 pct vs 7.3 pct in Q1

* Q2 tangible book value per share $63.53 vs $62.58 in Q1

* Q2 operating expenses fell 5 pct to $10.37 billion; Q2 net credit losses fell 16 pct to $1.62 billion

* Q2 Citi Holdings average assets fell 44 pct to $71 billion

* Q2 Citi Holdings revenue fell 57 pct to $843 million; Q2 Citicorp revenue fell 3 pct to $16.71 billion

* Citigroup Inc Q2 shr view $1.10, rev view $17.47 billion-- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: