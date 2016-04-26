版本:
BRIEF-Edwards lifesciences Q1 THVT sales up 37 pct to $367.8 mln

April 26 Edwards Lifesciences Corp

* Edwards Lifesciences says 2016 THVT sales guidance raised to $1.4 - $1.6 bln

* Edwards lifesciences says q1 transcatheter heart valve therapy sales of $367.8 million, up 37.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

