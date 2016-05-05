版本:
BRIEF-PerkinElmer Q1 GAAP shr from cont ops $0.43

May 5 (Reuters) -

* Perkinelmer q1 adjusted operating profit margin 16.7 percent as percentage of adjusted revenue versus 15.7 percent last year

* Perkinelmer q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.56; q1 adjusted revenue $538.9 million versus $527.2 million last year

* Perkinelmer inc q1 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations $0.43; q1 GAAP revenue $538.7 million versus $526.9 million last year

* Perkinelmer Sees 2016 GAAP Shr From Cont Ops $2.29 To $2.39; Sees 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.75 to $2.85 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

