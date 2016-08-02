版本:
BRIEF-Electronic Arts Q1 GAAP shr $1.40

Aug 2 Electronic Arts Inc

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07; q1 non-gaap revenue $682 million versus. $693 million last year

* Sees fy 2017 gaap net revenue of about $4.75 billion; sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.56

* Sees q2 gaap net revenue of about $915 million; sees q2 gaap loss per share of about $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $650.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.40; q1 gaap revenue $1.27 billion versus. $1.20 billion last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

