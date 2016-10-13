版本:
BRIEF-Hyperloop One says raises additional $50 mln of financing

Oct 13 (Reuters) -

* Hyperloop one - raised additional $50 million of financing as it prepares for first demonstration of full hyperloop system in q1 2017

* Hyperloop one - addition of former uber cfo and google treasurer brent callinicos as chief financial advisor

* Hyperloop one - dp world group of dubai leads series c convertible note financing round with strategic investment

* Hyperloop one - latest financing round brings total financing raised by hyperloop one to $160 million since its founding in 2014

