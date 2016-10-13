BRIEF-Hyperloop One says raises additional $50 mln of financing

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hyperloop one - raised additional $50 million of financing as it prepares for first demonstration of full hyperloop system in q1 2017
* Hyperloop one - addition of former uber cfo and google treasurer brent callinicos as chief financial advisor
* Hyperloop one - dp world group of dubai leads series c convertible note financing round with strategic investment
* Hyperloop one - latest financing round brings total financing raised by hyperloop one to $160 million since its founding in 2014
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.