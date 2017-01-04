BRIEF-Amazon.Com says sellers worldwide received orders for more than 28 mln items on cyber monday in 2016

Jan 4 Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon.Com - fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) service delivered more than 2 billion items for marketplace sellers worldwide in 2016

* Amazon.Com - FBA items shipped worldwide grew more than 50 percent during holiday season in 2016

* Amazon.Com - active sellers worldwide using FBA service grew more than 70 percent in 2016; outside U.S.,FBA units shipped grew more than 80 percent in 2016

* Amazon.Com - sellers worldwide received orders for more than 28 million items on cyber monday in 2016