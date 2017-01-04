BRIEF-Amazon.Com says sellers worldwide received orders for more than 28 mln items on cyber monday in 2016

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 Amazon.Com Inc
* Amazon.Com - fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) service delivered more than 2 billion items for marketplace sellers worldwide in 2016
* Amazon.Com - FBA items shipped worldwide grew more than 50 percent during holiday season in 2016
* Amazon.Com - active sellers worldwide using FBA service grew more than 70 percent in 2016; outside U.S.,FBA units shipped grew more than 80 percent in 2016
* Amazon.Com - sellers worldwide received orders for more than 28 million items on cyber monday in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.