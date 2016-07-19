BRIEF-United Continental Holdings sees Q3 pre-tax profit margin of 13.5 pct-16.5 pct

July 19 United Continental Holdings Inc

* Sees Q3 pre-tax profit margin of 13.5 percent - 16.5 percent

* Sees FY capacity growth up between 1 percent and 1.5 percent from year ago, compared with prior plans to grow between 1 percent and 2 percent

* Sees Q3 passenger unit revenue (PRASM) down between 5.5 percent and 7.5 percent from a year ago