BRIEF-Electronic Arts reports Q2 GAAP loss per share of $0.13

Nov 1 Electronic Arts Inc :

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.13; Q2 GAAP net revenue $898 million versus $815 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fiscal year 2017 net revenue is expected to be approximately $4.78 billion

* Fiscal year 2017 diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $2.69

* Fiscal year 2017 operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $1.3 billion

* Q3 net revenue is expected to be approximately $1.13 billion

* Q3 loss per share is expected to be approximately $0.17