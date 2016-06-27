BRIEF-Medicines Co - Positive Top-Line results for Phase 3 Tango 1 clinical trial of Carbavance

June 27 (Reuters) -

* The Medicines Company Announces Positive Top-Line results for Phase 3 Tango 1 clinical trial of Carbavance

* Medicines Co - Carbavance met both FDA and EMA primary endpoints in patients with complicated urinary tract infections

* Medicines Co - Expects to submit a new drug application to the FDA in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)