BRIEF-Cytokinetics, Astellas announce option right for Tirasemtiv

BRIEF-NAV CANADA reports December traffic figures
* Air traffic in December 2016 increased by an average of 4.4 per cent compared to same month in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 27 Cytokinetics Inc :
* Cytokinetics and Astellas announce option right for Tirasemtiv and expansion of global collaboration for CK-2127107 in ALS
* Option has potential for more than $100 million in payments associated with exercise of option
* To receive $65 million in upfront payments, $30 million in additional sponsored research and development
* Companies to extend joint research focused on discovery of skeletal muscle activators through 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Oil producer Noble Energy Inc said on Monday it would buy smaller rival Clayton Williams Energy Inc for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal to enhance its presence in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. oil field.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC said it had started to lay off staff on Monday, after Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to acquire some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations.