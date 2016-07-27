BRIEF-Cytokinetics, Astellas announce option right for Tirasemtiv

July 27 Cytokinetics Inc :

* Cytokinetics and Astellas announce option right for Tirasemtiv and expansion of global collaboration for CK-2127107 in ALS

* Option has potential for more than $100 million in payments associated with exercise of option

* To receive $65 million in upfront payments, $30 million in additional sponsored research and development

* Companies to extend joint research focused on discovery of skeletal muscle activators through 2017