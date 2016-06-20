版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 00:50 BJT

BRIEF-Merck announces results of study of Relebactam, in combination with Imipenem/Cilastatin

June 20 Merck & Co Inc

* Phase 2 study of Relebactam, in combination with Imipenem/Cilastatin for complicated urinary tract infections met primary endpoint

* Two pivotal Phase 3 clinical studies of Relebactam in combination with Imipenem/Cilastatin currently ongoing and recruiting patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐