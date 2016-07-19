CORRECTED-BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics to collaborate with Celgene to develop immuno-oncology therapies

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Jounce Therapeutics:
* Jounce Therapeutics says to receive upfront payment of $225 million and $36 million equity investment, up to $2.3 billion in future milestone payments
* Jounce Therapeutics announces global strategic collaboration with Celgene to develop, commercialize immuno-oncology treatments for cancer patients
* Jounce Therapeutics says Celgene to get options to jointly develop JTX-2011, additional immunotherapies targeting B cells, T regulatory cells
* Celgene has option to opt-in at defined stages of development across programs; after opt-in, cos to share u.s. Profits, losses
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.