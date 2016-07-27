BRIEF-Comcast Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.83

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 Comcast Corp:
* Q2 earnings per share $0.83
* Q2 earnings per share excluding items $0.83
* Q2 reported revenue $19.27 billion versus $18.74 billion
* Says Q2 NBCUniversal reported revenue $7.10 billion versus $7.23 billion
* Says Q2 Cable Communications revenue $12.44 billion versus $11.74 billion
* Q2 Cable Communications customer relationship net adds 115,000 versus 31,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures