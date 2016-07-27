版本:
BRIEF-Comcast Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.83

July 27 Comcast Corp:

* Q2 earnings per share $0.83

* Q2 earnings per share excluding items $0.83

* Q2 reported revenue $19.27 billion versus $18.74 billion

* Says Q2 NBCUniversal reported revenue $7.10 billion versus $7.23 billion

* Says Q2 Cable Communications revenue $12.44 billion versus $11.74 billion

* Q2 Cable Communications customer relationship net adds 115,000 versus 31,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

