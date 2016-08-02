BRIEF-AIG Q2 earnings per share $1.68

Aug 2 American International Group Inc :

* Q2 shr $1.68; Q2 after tax oper shr $0.98

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says board of directors authorizes repurchase of $3 billion of additional shares of AIG common stock

* Says Q2 return on equity 8.6 percent versus 6.8 percent; q2 normalized return on equity 8.8 percent versus 6.7 percent

* Book value per share excluding AOCI at Q2-end $75.45 versus $73.40 at Q1-end; book value per share excluding AOCI, DTA at Q2-end $61.03 versus $58.52 at Q1-end

* Says Q2 property casualty net premiums written $4.42 billion versus $5.58 billion

* Says Q2 property casualty combined ratio 102.1 percent versus 98.8 percent

* Says board declared quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share