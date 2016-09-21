BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics launches zika antibody test service based on CDC MAC-ELISA antibody test

Sept 21 Quest Diagnostics:

* Quest Diagnostics launches zika antibody test service, based on CDC MAC-ELISA antibody test

* Says also introducing molecular zika testing for serum and paired urine

* With new zika antibody test, company now provides access to zika virus antibody, molecular lab test services in U.S. And Puerto Rico

* Says healthcare providers outside the United States may also refer specimens for zika testing to company - spokeswoman