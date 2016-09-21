BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics launches zika antibody test service based on CDC MAC-ELISA antibody test

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Quest Diagnostics:
* Quest Diagnostics launches zika antibody test service, based on CDC MAC-ELISA antibody test
* Says also introducing molecular zika testing for serum and paired urine
* With new zika antibody test, company now provides access to zika virus antibody, molecular lab test services in U.S. And Puerto Rico
* Says healthcare providers outside the United States may also refer specimens for zika testing to company - spokeswoman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
