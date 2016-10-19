BRIEF-Mattel Inc reports Q3 earnings per share $0.68

Oct 19 Mattel Inc

* Mattel Inc says Q3 reported earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 net sales $1.80 billion versus $1.79 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "we remain broadly on track to deliver on our full-year outlook"

* Says Q3 gross margin decreased 60 basis points, driven mainly by negative impact from changes in currency exchange rates

* Says for Q3, worldwide gross sales for Mattel Girls & Boys brands were $1.06 billion, down 5 percent as reported and down 4 percent in constant currency

* Says Q3 worldwide gross sales for Fisher-Price brands were $661.5 million, up 6 percent as reported and up 8 percent in constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: