BRIEF-Zynga Inc posts Q3 loss per share of $0.05

Nov 2 Zynga Inc :
* Q3 loss per share $0.05; Q3 revenue $182.4 million, down 7
percent year-over-year and flat sequentially
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $187.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q3 bookings of $196.7 million, up 12 percent
year-over-year and up 13 percent sequentially
* Says Q3 average daily active users were 18 million versus
19 million a year ago
* Sees Q4 revenue in the range of $180 million to $190
million; sees Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $202.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 bookings in the range of $185 million to $195
million
* Says authorized share buyback program for up to $200
million of outstanding class A common stock
* Says new share buyback program remains in effect through
end of Oct. 2018, will be funded from existing cash on hand or
other sources of funding
