BRIEF-Mattel Inc Q2 loss per share $0.06

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Mattel Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.06, Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.02, Q2 net sales $957.3 million versus $988.2 million last year
* Q2 worldwide gross sales for Mattel Girls & Boys brands were $553.7 million, down 8% as reported, down 5% in constant currency, versus prior year
* "Remain broadly on track with our outlook for the year"
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $5.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gross margin decreased 260 basis points in quarter, driven mainly by the negative impact from changes in currency exchange rates
* Q2 worldwide gross sales for Fisher-Price brands were $346.3 million, up 3% as reported, and 6% in constant currency, versus prior year
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $936.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)