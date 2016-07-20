BRIEF-Mattel Inc Q2 loss per share $0.06

July 20 Mattel Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.06, Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.02, Q2 net sales $957.3 million versus $988.2 million last year

* Q2 worldwide gross sales for Mattel Girls & Boys brands were $553.7 million, down 8% as reported, down 5% in constant currency, versus prior year

* "Remain broadly on track with our outlook for the year"

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $5.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gross margin decreased 260 basis points in quarter, driven mainly by the negative impact from changes in currency exchange rates

* Q2 worldwide gross sales for Fisher-Price brands were $346.3 million, up 3% as reported, and 6% in constant currency, versus prior year

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $936.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S