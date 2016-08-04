BRIEF-Activision Blizzard Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

Aug 4 Activision Blizzard Inc :

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17; Q2 non-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 GAAP net revenue $1,570 million versus $1,044 million; Q2 non-GAAP (as previously defined) revenue $1,609 million versus $759 million

* Had 491 million monthly active users in the quarter

* Company increases CY 2016 revenues and EPS outlook; sees CY 2016 GAAP EPS $0.87; sees CY 2016 non-GAAP EPS (redefined) $1.83

* Sees CY 2016 GAAP net revenue $ 6,400 million; sees CY 2016 non-GAAP net revenue (redefined) $ 6,400 million

* Sees Q3 GAAP net revenue $1,490 million; sees Q3 non-GAAP net revenue (redefined) $1,490 million

* Sees Q3 GAAP EPS $0.06; sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS (redefined) $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.88, revenue view $6.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S