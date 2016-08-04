BRIEF-Activision Blizzard Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Activision Blizzard Inc :
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17; Q2 non-GAAP (redefined) earnings per share $0.45
* Q2 GAAP net revenue $1,570 million versus $1,044 million; Q2 non-GAAP (as previously defined) revenue $1,609 million versus $759 million
* Had 491 million monthly active users in the quarter
* Company increases CY 2016 revenues and EPS outlook; sees CY 2016 GAAP EPS $0.87; sees CY 2016 non-GAAP EPS (redefined) $1.83
* Sees CY 2016 GAAP net revenue $ 6,400 million; sees CY 2016 non-GAAP net revenue (redefined) $ 6,400 million
* Sees Q3 GAAP net revenue $1,490 million; sees Q3 non-GAAP net revenue (redefined) $1,490 million
* Sees Q3 GAAP EPS $0.06; sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS (redefined) $0.39
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.88, revenue view $6.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer