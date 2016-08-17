BRIEF-American Eagle Outfitters Q2 earnings per share $0.23

Aug 17 American Eagle Outfitters Inc

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $820.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects capital expenditures to be on the low end of the range at $160 million for fiscal 2016

* Anticipates low single digit increase in comparable sales in Q3

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23; Q2 total net revenue $822.6 million versus $797.4 million

* Q2 consolidated comparable sales increased 3 percent

* Total merchandise inventories at the end of Q2 increased 3 percent to $422 million

* Expects Q3 2016 EPS to be approximately $0.40 to $0.41

* Q3 2016 ending inventory at cost is expected to be up in low-single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: