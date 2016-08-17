BRIEF-American Eagle Outfitters Q2 earnings per share $0.23

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 American Eagle Outfitters Inc
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $820.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects capital expenditures to be on the low end of the range at $160 million for fiscal 2016
* Anticipates low single digit increase in comparable sales in Q3
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.23; Q2 total net revenue $822.6 million versus $797.4 million
* Q2 consolidated comparable sales increased 3 percent
* Total merchandise inventories at the end of Q2 increased 3 percent to $422 million
* Expects Q3 2016 EPS to be approximately $0.40 to $0.41
* Q3 2016 ending inventory at cost is expected to be up in low-single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.