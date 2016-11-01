BRIEF-General Motors says total U.S. sales in October were 258,626 vehicles

Nov 1 General Motors Co

* Total U.S. sales in October were 258,626 vehicles, down less than 2 percent from last year

* Sold 208,290 vehicles in October to individual or "retail" customers in U.S., up 3 percent from last year

* Estimates seasonally adjusted annual selling rate (SAAR) for light vehicles in October was approximately 18.0 million units

* Says Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck Oct sales down 3.6 percent from year ago

* Says on a calendar year-to-date basis, GM estimates the light-vehicle SAAR was 17.4 million units