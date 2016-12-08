版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-BlackBerry unveils mobile-security platform for Enterprise of Things

Dec 8 BlackBerry Ltd

* BlackBerry says totality of the BlackBerry solution is called BlackBerry Secure and is grounded in the company's mobile software security platform

* BlackBerry unveils comprehensive mobile-security platform for the enterprise of things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐