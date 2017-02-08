版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 08:56 BJT

BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc

Feb 7 Bombardier Inc :

* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects

* Government of Canada - repayable program contributions to bombardier to support development of global 7000 business aircraft and the C series

* Government of Canada - program contributions will be provided over 4 years, in a number of installments, with majority allocated to the global 7000

* Government of Canada - at full production, the global 7000 program is expected to directly employ approximately 3,000 people Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐