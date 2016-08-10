版本:
BRIEF-Colgate-Palmolive India approves renewal of royalty deal with Colgate-Palmolive, U.S.A

Aug 10 Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd :

* Approved the renewal of royalty agreement w.e.f Aug. 1, 2016 for a period of 5 years with Colgate-Palmolive Company, U.S.A. Source text: bit.ly/2aYoh62 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

