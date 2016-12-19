BRIEF-Loxo Oncology outlines plans for accelerated path to U.S.FDA approval for larotrectinib

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Loxo Oncology Inc
* Loxo Oncology outlines plans for accelerated path to U.S.FDA approval for larotrectinib (loxo-101) and provides comprehensive pipeline update
* Loxo Oncology - expects to be in a position to report top-line data for NDA dataset of larotrectinib in second half of 2017
* Loxo Oncology - plans to present clinical data from the scout phase 1/2 trial in pediatric patients in mid-2017
* Loxo Oncology - larotrectinib program currently about 85% enrolled to goal, plans to complete enrollment for primary efficacy analysis in early 2017
* Loxo Oncology - expects to submit nda for larotrectinib in late 2017 or early 2018 and a european marketing authorisation application in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.