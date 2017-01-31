BRIEF-Electronic Arts reports Q3 total net revenue of $1.15 bln

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 31 Electronic Arts Inc
* Electronic arts inc says Q3 change in deferred net revenue was $921 million
* Electronic arts inc sees fY 2017 net revenue about $4.8 billion; sees fY 2017 earnings per share about $2.91; sees fy 2017 operating cash flow about $1.35 billion
* Electronic arts inc - Q3 loss per share $0.00; q3 total net revenue $1.15 billion versus $1.07 billion
* Electronic arts inc - generated over $1 billion in operating cash flow in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.