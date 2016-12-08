BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences sees 2017 global sales of $3.0 bln to $3.4 bln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 Edwards Lifesciences Corp :
* Sees 2017 global sales of $3.0 billion to $3.4 billion; sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.30 to $3.45
* Q4 sales are trending towards lower end of guidance
* Sees 2017 Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy sales of $1.7 billion to $2.0 billion
* Q4 Surgical Heart Valve Therapy sales trending below oct guidance; Q4 critical care sales are trending consistent with guidance
* Sees Q4 2016 Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy sales in the range of $415 million to $430 million
* Sees 2017 surgical heart valve therapy sales of $750 million to $790 million
* In 2017, continues to anticipate european regulatory approval for Edwards Sapien 3 Ultra System, Edwards Centera Valve System
* Sees 2017 critical care sales of $560 million to $600 million
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.