版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 00:20 BJT

BRIEF-Tesla says battery sell production begins at the Gigafactory

Jan 4 Tesla Motors Inc

* Tesla - at Gigafactory, Co and Panasonic begin mass production of lithium-ion battery cells, which will be used in Co's energy storage products, Model 3 Source text (bit.ly/2hRh6C8) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐