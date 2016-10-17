BRIEF-United Continental Holdings posts Q3 earnings per share $3.11, excluding special items

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 17 United Continental Holdings Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $3.11, excluding special items; Q3 revenue fell 3.8 percent to $9.91 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.06, revenue view $9.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports Q3 net income of $965 million; Q3 adjusted net income fell 41 percent to $997 million
* Q3 passenger unit revenue fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier
* Sees Q4 pre-tax profit margin to be between 5 percent and 7 percent, excluding special items
* sees Q4 passenger unit revenue to fall between 4 percent and 6 percent from a year earlier
* sees Q4 flight capacity will rise between 1 percent and 2 percent from a year ago
* Sees Q4 unit costs excluding fuel, other charges will rise 4.75 percent-5.75 percent, largely due to labor deals
* Narrows forecast for 2016 capacity growth to between 1.2 percent and 1.4 percent, versus prior plans to grow up to 1.5 percent
* Says it expects to pay on average between $1.63 and $1.68 per gallon of fuel in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.