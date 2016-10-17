BRIEF-Netflix reports Q3 total EPS including DVD of $0.12

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Netflix Inc :
* Qtrly revenue $2.29 billion versus $1.74 billion last year
* We expect Q4'16 free cash flow to be similar to Q3'16 free cash flow
* Regulatory environment for foreign digital content services in China has become challenging
* Q3 international streaming net additions 3.20 million versus co's forecast of 2 million
* Sees Q4 international streaming net additions 3.75 million
* Plan to license content to existing online service providers in China rather than operate own service in China in the near term
* Sees Q4 international streaming revenue $947 million
* Expect revenue from China licensing will be modest
* Q3 total earnings per share including DVD $0.12
* Sees Q4 total earnings per share including DVD $0.13
* Have a long term desire to serve the chinese people directly, and hope to launch service in China eventually
* "Presume that Amazon Prime video will become as global as Youtube and Netflix this fall with the launch of the Jeremy Clarkson Show"
* For the balance of 2016, we will continue to operate around break even
* Plan to raise additional debt in the coming weeks
* Q3 U.S. streaming net additions 0.37 million versus company's forecast of 0.3 million
* Streaming content obligations at quarter end were $14.4 billion, up $1 billion sequentially
* To start generating material global profits in 2017 and beyond, by marching up operating margins steadily for many years
* Q3 Total streaming net additions 3.57 million versus company's forecast of 2.30 million
* Sees Q4 U.S. Streaming revenue $1.4 billion
* Sees Q4 Total streaming net additions 5.2 million
* By end of Q3, had un-grandfathered 75 percent of members that are being un-grandfathered this year and impact has been consistent with expectations
* Sees Q4 U.S. Streaming net additions 1.45 million
* Sees Q4 Total streaming revenue $2.34 billion
* Investing in more content across multiple international markets in Q4, project international contribution loss to grow moderately to $75 million
* In 2017, we intend to release over 1,000 hours of premium original programming, up from over 600 hours this year
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expanding content budget (approximately $6 billion in 2017 on a P&L basis)
* Will face tough international net adds comparison in Q1'17 because of initial membership surge in Q1'16 tied to launch of 130 additional territories
* Internationally, initial demand from launch in Spain, Portugal and Italy in Q4'15 will also affect year-over-year net adds comparison Source text - bit.ly/2eaNPyn Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.