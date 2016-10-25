版本:
BRIEF-GM's 3rd-qtr revenue rises 10.3 pct

Oct 25 General Motors Co :

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.72

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.76

* Q3 GAAP net revenue rose 10.3 percent to $42.8 billion

* Q3 global deliveries were 2.4 million units, up 3.8 percent

* Q3 non-GAAP EBIT-adjusted margin 8.3 percent, up 0.3 pts

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.45, revenue view $39.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

