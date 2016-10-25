版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-GM's 3rd-qtr N. American EBIT-adjusted profit margin was 11.2 pct

Oct 25 General Motors Co :

* Q3 North American EBIT-adjusted profit margin 11.2 percent versus 11.8 percent year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

