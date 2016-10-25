BRIEF-Apple's 4th-qtr revenue falls 9 pct

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Apple Inc :
* Q4 earnings per share $1.67
* Q4 revenue fell 9 percent to $46.85 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.66, revenue view $46.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 revenue between $76 billion and $78 billion
* Q1 revenue view $75.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 gross margin 38 percent versus 39.9 percent last year
* Sees Q1 gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent
* Sees Q1 operating expenses between $6.9 billion and $7 billion
* Board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.57 per share of company's common stock
* International sales accounted for 62 percent of quarter's revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.