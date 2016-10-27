BRIEF-Ford's 3rd-qtr revenue falls about 6 pct

Oct 27 Ford Motor Co :

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 revenue fell 5.8 percent to $35.9 billion

* Continues to expect 2016 full year adjusted pre-tax profit to be about $10.2 billion

* Q3 automotive segment operating margin was 3.3 percent, down 4.4 pts

* Global market share as of Q3 was 7.5 percent, down one-tenth of a percentage point from year ago

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $33.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S