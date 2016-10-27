版本:
BRIEF-Ford 3rd-qtr pre-tax oper margin 3.3 pct vs 7.7 last yr

Oct 27 Ford Motor Co :

* Q3 global pretax operating profit margin 3.3 percent versus 7.7 percent a year earlier

* Q3 North American pre-tax operating profit margin 5.8 percent versus 12.3 percent a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

