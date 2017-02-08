版本:
2017年 2月 8日

BRIEF-Goodyear ups buyback by $1 bln, sees segment operating income flat in 2017

Feb 8 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co :

* Increases share repurchase authorization by $1.0 billion

* Company confirms 2020 targets, capital allocation plan

* Expects flat year-over-year segment operating income in 2017 compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
