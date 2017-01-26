版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日

BRIEF-Comcast reports Q4 earnings $0.95 per share

Jan 26 Comcast Corp :

* Q4 earnings per share $0.95

* Q4 earnings per share (excluding adjustments) $0.89

* Q4 reported revenue $21.03 billion versus $19.25 billion

* Q4 revenue for Comcast Cable Communications $12.84 billion versus $12 billion

* Q4 customer relationships net adds down 8.1 percent to $258,000

* Q4 revenue for NBCUniversal $8.45 billion versus $7.48 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $20.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
