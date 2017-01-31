版本:
2017年 2月 1日

BRIEF-Apple reports Q1 iPhone sales of 78.3 million units

Jan 31 Apple Inc

* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year

* Q1 Greater China revenue $16.23 billion versus $18.37 billion last year

* Q1 iPad sales 13.1 million units versus 16.1 million units last year

* Q1 Mac sales 5.4 million units versus 5.3 million units last year

* Q1 Mac revenue $7.24 billion versus $6.75 billion last year

* Q1 services revenue $7.17 billion versus $6.06 billion last year

* Q1 other products revenue $4.02 billion versus $4.35 billion last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
