BRIEF-Allergan says FDA approves sNDA for Avycaz to include Phase III data in patients with cUTI

Jan 30 Allergan Plc :

* FDA approves sNDA for Avycaz to include new Phase III data in patients with complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis Further company coverage:
